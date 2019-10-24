LabCFTC Going Independent As Fintech Innovation Takes Off

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's fintech initiative, LabCFTC, is set to become an independent operating office of the agency, Chairman Heath Tarbert announced at a conference Thursday. Established in 2017 under the purview of the Office of General Counsel, LabCFTC will strike out on its own and report directly to Tarbert in order to address the increasing need for engagement with the fintech community, the chairman said at the CFTC's second annual Fintech Forward conference. "Blockchain, digital assets and other developments hold great promise for our economy," Tarbert said. "Now is the time for LabCFTC to play an even greater...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS