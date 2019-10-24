FDA Yanks Homeopathy Compliance Policy As Inadequate

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is dropping a 30-year-old policy on homeopathic medications after finding that treatments which appear in compliance are still harming consumers. The agency made the move Thursday even before its new guidance was finalized. The FDA said in a statement that it was revising draft guidance issued in 2017 and withdrawing a compliance policy from 1988. "The draft guidance details a risk-based enforcement policy prioritizing certain categories of homeopathic products that could pose a higher risk to public health, including products with particular ingredients and routes of administration, products for vulnerable populations, and products with significant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS