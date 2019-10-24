EU Enforcer: Competition Helps Beat Back Climate Change

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Antitrust policy can be leveraged to help fight climate change by ensuring competitive markets where consumers insist that industries follow environmentally friendly practices, the European Union’s top antitrust enforcer said Thursday. Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy at the European Commission, told a conference in Brussels hosted by the Global Competition Law Centre that businesses have a vital role in creating markets that are sustainable in many different ways. Competition policy should support them in doing that, Vestager said, adding that “in a competitive market, where there is transparency, businesses can’t afford to use more scarce — and expensive —...

