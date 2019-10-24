PTAB Rejects Sweegen Challenge To Stevia Patent

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Sweegen Inc. has failed to prove that a stevia sweetener patent owned by PureCircle USA Inc. is likely to be found invalid, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Thursday. The board refused to institute inter partes review of the patent, which covers a way of producing chemical compounds called steviol glycosides. Sweegen alleged that all 14 claims were obvious and that many were also anticipated. The patent discloses a way of converting a glycoside called Rebaudioside D to one called Rebaudioside X by using a specific enzyme as a catalyst. First, the board looked at whether the patent would have...

