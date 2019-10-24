Michigan Becomes 8th State To Go Beyond Feds' OT Rule

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told the state’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on Thursday to revise its overtime regulations to boost pay for hundreds of thousands more workers who won't be helped by a recently finalized federal rule. Whitmer asked that the department submit a request for rulemaking to update regulations implementing an exemption letting employers deny overtime to “executive, administrative or professional” workers who make a certain minimum salary. Once the department submits the request, the rulemaking process will take six to 12 months, the governor’s office said. The governor did not float her desired salary threshold for the...

