Military Service Can't Excuse $3.4M Estate Tax Bill, Court Says

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A deceased man's estate cannot cite his military service as a “special and extraordinary circumstance” that warrants dismissing his $3.4 million payroll tax debt, an Indiana federal court ruled Thursday. James LaFevre’s tour of duty in Vietnam, a contributing factor to his death in 2013, may have been honorable, but that is not a compelling reason to forgive his tax liability, Chief Judge Theresa L. Springmann wrote in the Indiana Northern District Court's opinion. “The court, although grateful for the sacrifices the taxpayer has made to this country, concludes that the defendant is not entitled to injunctive relief,” Judge Springmann said....

