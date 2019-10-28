Fintech Co. Suing Bank Denies It Broke French Transfer Cap

Law360, London (October 28, 2019, 2:24 PM GMT) -- Payment services provider Sogexia, which has filed a breach-of-contract suit against Raphaels Bank claiming it bungled a service switch, has disputed the lender’s counterclaim that it had a right to cancel their agreement because some of the financial technology company’s transactions exceeded a French legal limit. Sogexia SARL said in a filing at the High Court in London that it was wrongly accused by R. Raphael & Sons PCL, the bank’s parent company, of offering a card payment program that did not comply with caps on business transactions set by the French Monetary and Financial Code. The payment services company said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS