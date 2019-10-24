Attys Fear IRS Appeals Pilot Will Prove Adversarial, Expensive

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Tax controversy attorneys fear that an IRS pilot program that allows officials from the Office of Appeals to invite counsel and compliance officials to participate in appeals conferences will make the process more confrontational while undercutting the office's independence. Attorneys say they have developed a rapport over the course of their careers with many appeals officials and are often able to reach agreements without resorting to litigation. That dynamic has made the appeals program one of the Internal Revenue Service's most successful and popular. Attorneys fear that the pilot program, which the IRS rolled out in 2016 and decided to extend through...

