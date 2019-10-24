Chancery Orders Keryx To Turn Over Akebia Merger Records

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court ruled Thursday that a Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. investor has offered a credible basis for his demand of records related to the company's merger with Akebia Therapeutics Inc. In what he called a "rare bird" written decision for a books and records demand, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock found that stockholder Michael J. Donnelly was entitled to corporate documents necessary to his investigation of potentially conflicted actions taken in the run-up to the merger's Dec. 11, 2018, shareholder approval. Keryx had attempted to fend off the demand by telling Vice Chancellor Glasscock that Donnelly's request relied on a theoretical...

