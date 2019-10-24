Sugarfina's $15M Ch. 11 Asset Sale Approved In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (October 24, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt luxury candy seller Sugarfina Inc. received court approval Thursday in Delaware for a $15 million sale of its assets, following a successful auction that saw the purchase price jump by more than $1 million over a stalking horse bid. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Alan J. Friedman of Shulman Bastian LLP said an affiliate of Bristol Investment Fund Ltd. was the successful bidder with a $15.125 million offer that topped its own baseline offer of $14 million. Sugarfina will also receive a 20% equity stake in Sugarfina Acquisition Corp., the purchasing entity, as part of the deal, Friedman...

