Liddle & Robinson Gets OK For Ch. 11 Probe Into Ex-Partner

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Thursday approved employment firm Liddle & Robinson's request to probe allegations that its lender put an ex-partner up to luring away the firm's clients. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane overrode objections by the lender, Counsel Financial Services LLC, and the ex-partner, Blaine Bortnick, to approve Liddle & Robinson LLP's discovery requests the day after Counsel Financial moved to convert the bankruptcy case into a liquidation. Liddle & Robinson filed for Chapter 11 at the end of July, claiming it was driven out of business by bad loans provided by Counsel Financial and its affiliates. Counsel Financial provided loans for the firm to...

