High Court Asked To Review $2M Partnership Tax Penalty Row

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The IRS should not be allowed to impose a $2 million penalty on a company while it is disputing its basis in a partnership on which that penalty is based, the company has told the U.S. Supreme Court. It simply does not make sense that the U.S. Tax Court could take up a case that would decide Highpoint Tower Technology Inc.'s outside basis in a partnership but at the same time say it lacks jurisdiction over the penalty, which is calculated on that basis, Highpoint successor Bocilla Island Seaport Inc. said in its Tuesday petition. Despite the absurdity of the ruling, the...

