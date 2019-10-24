Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Beck Redden snagged this week’s top legal lions spot after a jury awarded client HP $176 million in a price fixing lawsuit, while Williams & Connolly ended up among the legal lambs after a judge left a ban on the sale of its vaping clients’ products in place. Legal Lions In a big win secured by attorneys at Beck Redden LLP, Federal jurors in Houston on Tuesday awarded Hewlett-Packard Co. $176 million against Quanta Storage Inc. and Quanta Storage America Inc., agreeing with HP's claims that Quanta participated in a massive scheme to fix the price of optical disk drives. Hewlett-Packard...

