Seitz, Montgomery-Reeves Picked For Del.'s Post-Strine Era

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday nominated state Supreme Court Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. to replace retiring Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr., with Vice Chancellor Tamika Montgomery-Reeves picked to immediately fill Seitz's seat on the five-member appellate body that is highly regarded for its corporate jurisprudence. If confirmed by the state Senate, the two-step selection, prompted by Chief Justice Strine's planned retirement this month after nearly six years in the seat, would mark the most significant reshaping of the state's top appellate court since taking its modern form in 1951. Prominent among the changes: Vice Chancellor Montgomery-Reeves would become...

