MVP: Labaton Sucharow's Serena Hallowell

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 2:49 PM EST) -- Serena Hallowell of Labaton Sucharow LLP recently helped secure a $42.5 million deal on behalf of investors suing Intuitive Surgical Inc. over its surgical equipment, and has also taken on multiple...

To view the full article, register now.