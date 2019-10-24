Iancu Stresses Need To ‘Get Ahead’ Of Fast-Moving AI

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- With the first patent applications for inventions designed entirely by artificial intelligence already on file, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu said Thursday that one of the chief questions the use of AI is posing is who would own the patent. During his remarks at the American Intellectual Property Law Association's annual meeting in Maryland, Iancu said that while the agency itself is actively looking for ways to implement and develop artificial intelligence in its operations, it’s also grappling with questions like whether a machine can be an inventor. “We must address these issues now,” Iancu said. “The technology...

