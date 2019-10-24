Pfizer's PTAB Appeal 'At War With Itself,' Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Pfizer's bid to overturn a pair of Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings refusing to invalidate purifying antibodies patents owned by a Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. unit is "at war with itself and the record," the subsidiary told the Federal Circuit on Thursday. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. accused Pfizer Inc. of ignoring conclusions reached by the PTAB and continually altering its arguments around a key term, "molarity," as it had done at the board. "This appeal presents a clear-cut case for affirmance given the board's weighing of the evidence and adoption of a construction for 'molarity' that is supported by both the claim language...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS