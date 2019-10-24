Ex-Senior Apple Atty Indicted On Insider Trading Charges

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Former senior Apple Inc. attorney Gene Levoff was indicted on fraud and insider trading charges by a federal grand jury in New Jersey on Thursday, eight months after authorities accused him of trading the tech giant’s stock based on early access to financial reports. Former Apple compliance attorney Gene Levoff was charged with fraud and insider trading for allegedly trading Apple stock based on nonpublic information. (Getty) Levoff, Apple’s former global director of corporate law and corporate secretary, was hit with six counts each of securities fraud and wire fraud for allegedly buying up or dumping Apple stock based on the...

