Lilly Says It Didn't Give Up Alternatives By Narrowing Patent

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- When Eli Lilly & Co. narrowed a patent covering its cancer drug Alimta, it didn't give up the right to other hypothetical ways it could have narrowed the claims, the drugmaker has told the Federal Circuit, hoping to shoot down a rehearing bid lodged by generic-drug makers. Lilly argued in a response Wednesday that when it limited its patent claims during the application process to describe just one drug, pemetrexed disodium, it didn't lose its rights to other chemical forms of the drug. Hospira Inc. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. sought a rehearing after a Federal Circuit panel found that they infringed Lilly's...

