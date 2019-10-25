Narrowing Patent Didn't Surrender All Alternatives, Lilly Says

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- When Eli Lilly & Co. narrowed a patent covering its cancer drug Alimta, it didn't give up the right to other hypothetical ways it could have narrowed the claims, the drugmaker has told the Federal Circuit, hoping to shoot down a rehearing bid lodged by generic-drug makers. A Federal Circuit panel in August found Hospira Inc. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. infringed Lilly's patent through the doctrine of equivalents, meaning their generic version was similar enough to what's literally claimed in the patent. In a bid for rehearing, the generic-drug makers claimed that when Lilly narrowed its patent claims during prosecution,...

