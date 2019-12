MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Robert J. Giuffra Jr.

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 3:12 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP's Robert J. Giuffra worked to represent Volkswagen AG in suits brought by U.S. states and counties over the auto giant's 2015 emissions cheating scandal, earning him a...

To view the full article, register now.