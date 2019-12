MVP: Wiley Rein's Laura El-Sabaawi

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 4:40 PM EST) -- Laura El-Sabaawi of Wiley Rein LLP is representing a group of over 30 wooden cabinet and vanity manufacturers in countervailing and anti-dumping investigations against China over $4 billion worth of annual imports,...

To view the full article, register now.