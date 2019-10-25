Don't Miss It: Wachtell, Clifford Chance Lead Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Wachtell and Clifford Chance. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Duane Morris Guides Biotech in Drug Partnership Duane Morris LLP represented cancer-focused biotech Immunome Inc. in a partnership to develop and sell drugs with clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pH Pharma Co. Ltd., the companies said Oct. 21. The companies have entered into a “collaboration and license agreement to discover unique antibody-drug conjugates against multiple oncology targets.” Hoyoung Huh, CEO of phPharma, said in the press release...

