Goodwin-Led Cabaletta Prices Below Range With $75M IPO

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Autoimmune disease-focused Cabaletta Bio Inc. on Friday priced a $75 million initial public offering steered by Goodwin Procter LLP that fell well below the clinical stage company's targeted range. Cabaletta priced its 6.8 million shares at $11 each, falling short of its expected range of $14 to $16 per share. The biotech on Thursday added 1 million shares to the offering, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Pennsylvania-based company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "CABA." Cabaletta focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for autoimmune diseases. It has developed...

