Chinese Education Co. Raises $220M In IPO, PE Investment

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Chinese online education platform Youdao began trading Friday after raising $220.2 million in its Davis Polk & Wardwell-led initial public offering and concurrent private placement. Youdao Inc. priced its offering of 5.6 million American Depositary Shares at $17 per ADS, raising $95.2 million in its IPO. The offering comes as the company announced an investment by funds managed by Orbis Investment Management Ltd. Orbis, a Bermuda-based investment firm, has agreed to buy 7.4 million class A ordinary shares in a $125 million private placement, the company said Friday. Youdao’s ADS opened at $13.75 on Friday, roughly a 19% dip from its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS