Novartis Sues Indian Generic Cos. Over Heart Failure Drug IP

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. has lodged a patent lawsuit in Delaware federal court accusing a group of Indian generic-drug makers of infringing its patents for the heart failure drug Entresto. In a complaint filed Thursday, Novartis said the generic producers submitted abbreviated new drug applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make and sell generic versions of its Entresto tablets before four patents for the drug expire in 2027. Named as defendants are Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Natco Pharma Ltd., along with their affiliates in the U.S. or Switzerland. Last month, the generic makers sent letters to...

