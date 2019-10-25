Broker Escapes Bid For Recruitment Info In Poaching Suit

Law360, London (October 25, 2019, 6:23 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday relieved interdealer broker Tradition from having to hand over several unredacted reports detailing its recruitment targets to rival BGC Brokers, concluding that a lower judge was “plainly wrong” in ordering the company to do so. Judge Clive Freedman said there was no justification for Tradition (UK) Ltd. to disclose the full names and details of individuals in reports spanning 2016 and 2017 from a third-party recruiter on potential hiring targets at BGC Brokers LP. Tradition, which is fighting a High Court lawsuit filed against it by BGC for breach of confidence, had already disclosed partially redacted versions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS