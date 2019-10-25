Jones Day Can't Nix New Bias Claims, Female Attys Say

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Female former Jones Day associates have hit back against the firm's attempt to pare down claims in their proposed gender bias class action, saying the claims in their latest complaint were well-supported. In response to a supplemental filing addressing updated claims, including a new racial bias claim for one of the women, the former associates said that Jones Day’s new motion for partial judgment “doubles down” on its strategy from previous filings by trying to mischaracterize the women’s claims and introduce facts that are not relevant at this early stage. “Jones Day cannot rewrite the pleading standard or plaintiffs’ pleadings to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS