S. Korea Gives Up Preferential WTO Status After US Rebuke

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT) -- The South Korean government announced Friday that it will no longer classify itself as a “developing country” at the World Trade Organization following criticism from the U.S. regarding abuses of rules meant to help struggling economies. WTO rules allow countries to self-identify as “developing” nations in order to earn certain preferential treatment, such as receiving more time to remove certain trade barriers. President Donald Trump has accused China and others of adopting developing status even after their economies have outgrown the label, thereby getting a free ride in Geneva. Trump handed down a memorandum in July that directed U.S. Trade Representative...

