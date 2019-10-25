Micron Gets More Data Processing IP Claims Axed At PTAB

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has handed Micron Technology Inc. a win in its efforts to invalidate two patents at the heart of a patent dispute with rival North Star Innovations Inc., adding to a victory Micron obtained over the rival's data processing patents earlier this week. In a series of final decisions, the PTAB on Thursday found that Micron successfully showed all the challenged claims in North Star's U.S. Patent Nos. 7,171,526 and 6,465,743 were invalid as obvious. The '526 patent covers a data processing system that uses memory controllers to transfer data and the '743 patent relates to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS