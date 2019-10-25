BREAKING: NY Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein To Retire Next Year

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York announced Friday that former Chief Judge Stuart Bernstein has declared his intention to retire in September 2020 after more than 25 years on the bench. Judge Bernstein joined the Southern District bench in November 1993 and served as chief judge for 10 years, presiding over cases including the bankruptcies of Bernard Madoff Investment Securities LLC, Fairfield Sentry, Asia Global Crossing, SunEdison, Gawker Media and Avaya Inc. A graduate of Fordham Law School, Judge Bernstein was an associate at Rosenman & Colin, and from March 1978 to September of 1982 served...

