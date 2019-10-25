NY Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein To Retire Next Year

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT) -- Judge Stuart Bernstein will retire in September 2020 after more than 25 years on the bench of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the court said Friday. Judge Bernstein joined the Southern District bench in November 1993 and served as chief judge for 10 years, presiding over cases including the bankruptcies of Bernard Madoff Investment Securities LLC, Fairfield Sentry, Asia Global Crossing, SunEdison, Gawker Media and Avaya Inc. He served as chief judge for the Southern District from 2000 to 2010. “One of the best judges I have been before. Made me a better lawyer,” Ropes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS