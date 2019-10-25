Holland & Hart Picks Longtime Partner To Lead Firm

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Holland & Hart LLP said Friday that the co-chair of its technology, communications and media industry group will take the helm of the firm next year after spending roughly two decades with the Denver-based legal outfit. Christopher Balch will take over in January as firm chair, succeeding Elizabeth Sharrer, who has held the top role for the past six years, according to Holland & Hart’s announcement. He'll be taking the reins of a firm with a staff that's been shrinking since 2016, according to Law360 400 data. The firm went from 511 attorneys and 252 partners at the end of 2015...

