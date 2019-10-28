Importers, Insurers Say Maersk Owes $1M After Cyberattack

Law360, London (October 28, 2019, 5:19 PM GMT) -- Food companies and insurers including Allianz and AXA say Maersk Line AS owes them more than $1.1 million for perishables they hired the shipping giant to haul in 2017 that were purportedly damaged because of a cyberattack. The 18 claimants, led by Malaysian food importer Lucky Frozen, are suing the Danish shipping company at the High Court for delays and damage to millions of pounds of frozen food — from buffalo meat to apples — shipped from various ports between June 2017 and January 2018. The companies say the damage occurred on more than a dozen voyages, including the shipment of...

