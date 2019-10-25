Tilton Hurls More Challenges In Zohar's Ch. 11

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Distressed company investment vehicles the Zohar Funds' founder Lynn Tilton on Friday continued to challenge aspects of the funds' Delaware Chapter 11, this time objecting to a proposal that would increase the role Ankura Trust Company LLC has overseeing the bankruptcy. In a 10-page filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens' court, Tilton and her Patriarch Partners LLC-affiliated entities told the court Zohar's request to expand Ankura's oversight in the Chapter 11 should be denied because of what they contend are problematic provisions in a proposal to install Ankura as collateral manager in the Chapter 11. Tilton took issue with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS