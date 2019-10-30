Takeaways From DLA Piper Partner's Sex Assault, Bias Battle

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A public battle playing out between BigLaw giant DLA Piper and a female partner who claims the firm sheltered a former practice group co-head who sexually assaulted her has both sides lobbing scathing accusations. Partner Vanina Guerrero has aggressively courted the media over the last few weeks, lambasting the firm and recently ousted rainmaker Louis Lehot in an Oct. 2 blog post detailing her claims of sex discrimination and retaliation, and piling on with a steady stream of releases highlighting support from members of the legal community. DLA Piper hasn't been shy about fighting back, announcing that it had put Guerrero...

