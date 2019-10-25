After Strine, Delaware Expected To Dial Down The Heat

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- If confirmed to the center seat on the First State's high court, Delaware Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. will likely tone down the intensity and occasional fireworks that marked retiring Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr.'s tenure on the bench, experts predicted Friday, but few expect a big change in judicial philosophy. Gov. John Carney nominated Justice Seitz, who has served on the Delaware Supreme Court since 2015, to succeed a retiring Justice Strine on Thursday, setting up a potential changeover as Strine prepares to close out more than 20 years of service on Delaware courts, first as a vice chancellor,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS