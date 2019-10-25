In Lung Injuries Probe, Officials Are Looking Beyond THC

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The investigation into the nationwide surge in vaping-related lung illnesses continues to show a strong link to THC vape cartridges, but federal health officials on Friday said they had not identified a cause of the outbreak. Mitch Zeller, director for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Tobacco Products, told reporters on a conference call that while the presence of THC may be a strong indicator of dangerous products, they were investigating additives and cutting agents in the vape liquid as well as the material changes made to the devices themselves. “We have not found that there is one product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS