5 Signs Your Trade Secret Policy Is Inadequate

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- In our age of teleworking, personal cloud data storage, and blurred lines between personal and company computing devices, companies face increased risk of losing valuable confidential information through employee negligence or malfeasance. Today’s connected environments require companies to employ robust, multifaceted methods to protect their trade secrets and other intellectual property — and routinely revisit and update those policies. This article will explore those methods and several situations in which gaps in an organization’s policies and protections can expose that organization to loss of its most valuable assets. Nearly all 50 states follow some form of the Uniform Trade Secrets Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS