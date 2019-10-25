Philly Hospital Operator Asks For More Time On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (October 25, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt operator of two Philadelphia hospitals asked a Delaware judge Friday to extend the exclusive periods during which it can file and solicit creditor support for a liquidation plan, saying it has made substantial progress in its efforts to shut down one facility and sell another. In its motion, Center City Healthcare LLC said it has been working fiercely to achieve the goals it set out for itself at the beginning of its Chapter 11 case in July, and has remained on track to successfully wind down Hahnemann University Hospital and sell St. Christopher's Hospital for Children as a going...

