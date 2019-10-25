Inventors Protest 'Gladiator-Style' PTAB Hearing At Meeting

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- About two dozen inventors gathered Friday outside the annual meeting of the American Intellectual Property Law Association to protest the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which put on a live hearing for conference attendees. The hearing, which took place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, involved a challenge by Lectrononics to two Zaxcom patents for a digital recording wireless microphone invented by Glenn Sanders and Howard Stark, who won an Emmy award for it. The inventors group U.S. Inventor has long objected to the PTAB, repeatedly calling it an unconstitutional process that is stripping them of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS