Justice Kennedy Disputes 'Swing Vote' Tag In Philly Remarks

Law360, Philadelphia (October 26, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy may have earned a reputation during his three decades on the nation’s highest court as a crucial swing vote between conservative and liberal factions on the bench, but he told a crowd during remarks in Philadelphia on Saturday that he felt the characterization was unearned. Justice Kennedy provided tie-breaking votes in U.S. Supreme Court cases that have won accolades from both Democrats and Republicans over the years, including both a ruling in 2008 invalidating a ban on handguns enacted by Washington D.C. and a landmark 2015 decision guaranteeing same-sex couples the right to marry. But during remarks...

