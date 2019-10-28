Best Practices For US-Canada Virtual Mass Tort Teams

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A virtual law team is a collaborative and technology-based team of lawyers selected for specific tasks in defending a single client’s litigation. In this ninth article in the series examining key roles on virtual law teams in mass tort litigation, we examine strategic collaboration among U.S. and Canadian defense counsel in cross-border litigation. In mass tort litigation, it is not unusual for defendants to find themselves litigating similar claims in the United States and in Canada. It is perhaps little wonder why. The Canadian government describes the relationship as a bilateral one, "forged by shared geography, similar values, common interests, deep connections and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS