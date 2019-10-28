Brexit Won't Hit Anti-Fraud Payment Rules, FCA Says

Law360, London (October 28, 2019, 3:46 PM GMT) -- The U.K. will follow the European Union's anti-fraud payment rules even if there is a no-deal Brexit that tears up shared regulations, the country's financial regulator confirmed Monday. The Financial Conduct Authority published a policy statement saying technical standards on strong customer authentication, an EU requirement to improve the security of electronic payments across borders, would not change even if the U.K. left the bloc without a deal. The guidelines tighten authentication requirements when customers make online payments to cut down on fraud. Consumers must provide at least two proofs of identification when making payments, such as passwords or codes that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS