Big Four Increase Market Share Despite Increased Scrutiny

Law360, London (October 28, 2019, 1:21 PM GMT) -- The biggest four accounting companies have entirely sewn up the market for auditing of FTSE 100 companies, latest figures show, even as lawmakers call for steps to reduce their dominance in the sector. PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and KPMG increased their market share for auditing of the FTSE 100 companies from 99% in 2017 to 100% last year, according to statistics from the Financial Reporting Council on Friday. The figures were revealed as the government plans to introduce primary legislation in the first quarter of next year to eventually create a new regulator — the Auditing, Reporting and Governance Authority....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS