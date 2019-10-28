Trucker Gets 4 Years For Smuggling Cigarettes Behind Grapes

Law360, London (October 28, 2019, 2:41 PM GMT) -- A Ukrainian truck driver has been sentenced to more than four years in a British jail after being caught smuggling eight million cigarettes into the country disguised as grapes, HM Revenue and Customs said Monday. Border police found the smuggled cigarettes hidden behind pallets of grapes in a truck when it entered Britain Miklos Sokorai was caught at the British border without having paid value-added tax on cigarettes worth £2.5 million ($3.2 million). Sokorai, 48, tried to conceal the cigarettes behind cartons of grapes, but border police discovered the ruse when they inspected his truck after it arrived from France, HMRC...

