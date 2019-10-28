SFO Ethical Investment Fraud Trial Penciled In For April 2021

Law360, London (October 28, 2019, 1:43 PM GMT) -- The former director of an ethical forestry investment plan is set to face trial in April 2021 at a London court on fraud charges brought by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office in connection with its criminal investigation into the company. Andrew Skeene, 41, was told by Judge Martin Beddoe at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday that he should mark April 6, 2021 “in pencil” in his diary as a provisional date for the trial, which is expected to last 12 weeks. Skeene appeared in court and spoke only to confirm his name. The former director at Global Forestry Investments...

