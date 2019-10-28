Law Firm To Pay Up To $2M To End Driver Class Action

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A personal injury law firm with offices in Washington state agreed to pay up to $2 million to settle allegations that it unlawfully acquired the names and addresses of a certified class of traffic accident victims before sending them advertising materials for the practice. Swapp Law PLLC, which does business as Craig Swapp & Associates, agreed to make an upfront payment of $950,000 into a settlement fund and to make deferred payments of up to $1.05 million into a separate fund that would cover attorney fees and costs for class counsel, according to a Friday motion that sought preliminary approval for the deal from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS