Louis Vuitton Parent Lobs $14.5B Cash Bid At Tiffany & Co.

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH has offered to buy American jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co., advised by Sullivan & Cromwell, in an all-cash deal worth approximately $14.5 billion, the company said Monday. The bid was confirmed Monday after weekend media reports that LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA was courting the New York-based Tiffany. The offer calls for LVMH to pay $120 in cash per Tiffany share. Following news of the proposed deal, Tiffany stock’s value jumped over 30%, closing at $129.72 per share on Monday compared Friday’s closing price of $98.55. Tiffany said that while the two sides had not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS