Ex-Wells Fargo Workers Didn't Poach Clients, Pa. Panel Says

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A former Wells Fargo insurance unit can't keep a group of ex-employees from joining a competitor and taking clients with them after failing to convince a judge that those clients had been "solicited" in violation of the employees' noncompete contracts, a Pennsylvania appellate panel said late Friday. Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA Inc. didn't present evidence rebutting a judge's ruling that eight former employees were innocent of luring Wells Fargo clients with emails notifying them that the employees were leaving to form a new brokerage, Edgewood Partners Insurance Center, even though the emails contained information and marketing materials about EPIC, wrote President...

